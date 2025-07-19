ED sends notice to Google, Meta in betting apps case, asks them to appear for questioning

On Saturday, July 19, the Enforcement Directorate sent notices to Google and Meta in the betting app cases, and have asked them to appear for questioning on July 21.

ED has accused the tech giants of actively facilitating the promotion of betting apps that are under investigation for money laundering and hawala transactions among other crimes.

Google and Meta have been accused of giving prominent advertising slots and allowing websites linked to these online betting platforms to gain visibility on their respective platforms. ED says that this ensured widespread reach of these betting apps thus trapping more and more people.

Multiple celebrities and social media influencers are also under the scanner over their promotion of these apps.