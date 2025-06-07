Election Commission dismisses Rahul Gandhi’s baseless allegations, calls attempts to defame ECI completely absurd

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has once again brought out the lie he has been repeating ever since the Congress coalition got swept away in Maharashtra elections last year. In his Op-Ed published in Indian Express paper, Gandhi once again repeated the same fake news that have been fact-checked multiple times.

How to steal an election?



Maharashtra assembly elections in 2024 were a blueprint for rigging democracy.



My article shows how this happened, step by step:



Step 1: Rig the panel for appointing the Election Commission

Step 2: Add fake voters to the roll

Step 3: Inflate voter… pic.twitter.com/ntCwtPVXTu — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 7, 2025

Responding to Rahul Gandhi’s propaganda, Election Commission responded and said that the facts are being completely ignored. ECI added that such actions not only show complete disregard for the law but also undermine the integrity of thousands of party-appointed representatives and demoralise the lakhs of election officials who work untiringly and transparently during elections.

Following Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi's tweet on Maharashtra election, ECI says, "…unsubstantiated allegations raised against the Electoral Rolls of Maharashtra are affront to the rule of law. The Election Commission had brought out all these facts in its reply to INC on 24th… pic.twitter.com/5M7Gzf1anI — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2025

ECI also said that after any unfavourable verdict by the voters, trying to defame the Election Commission by saying that it is compromised, is completely absurd.