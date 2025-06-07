Saturday, June 7, 2025

Election Commission dismisses Rahul Gandhi’s baseless allegations, calls attempts to defame ECI completely absurd

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has once again brought out the lie he has been repeating ever since the Congress coalition got swept away in Maharashtra elections last year. In his Op-Ed published in Indian Express paper, Gandhi once again repeated the same fake news that have been fact-checked multiple times.

Responding to Rahul Gandhi’s propaganda, Election Commission responded and said that the facts are being completely ignored. ECI added that such actions not only show complete disregard for the law but also undermine the integrity of thousands of party-appointed representatives and demoralise the lakhs of election officials who work untiringly and transparently during elections.

ECI also said that after any unfavourable verdict by the voters, trying to defame the Election Commission by saying that it is compromised, is completely absurd.

