Elon Musk got into a physical fight with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent inside the White House: Report

This week saw a very public falling out between US President Donald Trump and Billionaire Elon Musk. Musk was earlier heading the Department Of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in Trump administration. While Musk has publicly said that Trump’s Tax and Spending Bill is where he disagreed with the US President and led to the collapse of their relationship, a Washington Post report says that there were several incidents leading up to that moment when their relationship collapsed.

The incident was a physical fight between Musk and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent inside the White House. The incident reportedly happened in mid-April. Both Musk and Bessent wanted their preferred candidate to head the Internal Revenue Service and were lobbying for them.

While exiting, both of them started trading insults and mocking each other. Trump ally Steve Bannon said that after that, Musk rammed his shoulder into Bessent’s rib cage like a rugby player and then Bessent hit him back.