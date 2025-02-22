Thursday, May 29, 2025

Embarrassment for Pakistan: Indian national anthem played in Lahore before Australia vs England in Champions Trophy 2025

In a major embarassment for Pakistan, before the Champions Trophy match between Australia and England on Saturday, February 22, the Indian national anthem was accidentally played in Lahore instead of the Australian anthem.

This unexpected mix-up surprised both the Australian players and the crowd at Gaddafi Stadium. Organizers quickly recognized the mistake and halted the Indian anthem, restoring order by eventually playing Advance Australia Fair.

The Lahore venue, recently refurbished for the tournament, witnessed this unusual moment before the game proceeded as planned.

India is set to take on Pakistan in an ODI encounter during the ongoing Champions Trophy on Sunday, February 23. The match will be played in Dubai after Indian team refused to travel to Pakistan citing security concerns.

