England: Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi may face charges for writing ‘I Love Jesus’ on his rainbow armband

Crystal Palace captain and England international Marc Guehi could face charges from Football Association after he wrote ‘I Love Jesus’ on his captain’s armband during this weekend’s game against Newcastle United.

The rainbow coloured armbands, which feature the branding of Stonewall’s Rainbow Laces campaign in support of the LGBTQ+ community, were issued to all the clubs in England’s top division, the Premier League.

As per rules, “political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images” are banned on the field of play. However, they allow “initiative slogans/emblems promoting the game of football, respect and integrity,” such as Rainbow Laces.

Marc Guehi, the Ivory Coast born England footballer is a devout Christian and was apparently unhappy with having to wear a rainbow coloured armband in support of LGBTQ+