England: Heathrow Airport closes for 24 hours after power outage following fire at sub-station

England’s largest Airport, Heathrow in London, has been closed for 24 hours following a major fire at a power sub-station nearby. The fire at the sub-station resulted in a major power outage. Following the fire, the Heathrow Airport will remain closed for 24 hours causing major inconvenience to the passengers.

Following the power outage, Heathrow issued a statement saying, “To maintain the safety of our passengers and colleagues, Heathrow will be closed until 23:59 on 21st March.”

All the passengers with confirmed tickets have been advised not to travel to the Airport, and have been asked to contact their respective Airlines for further arrangements.

Reportedly, the Airport is not sure when the power will be reliably restored and they are erring on the side of caution by keeping the airport closed for a full 24 hours.

Heathrow handles around 1,300 landings and take-offs each day, so the 24 hours shut down will affect thousands of passengers.