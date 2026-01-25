EU leaders arrive in India ahead of Republic Day, to conclude long-awaited Free Trade Agreement: Details

(Image posted by MEA spokesperson on X)

The negotiations between India and the European Union for the trade deal are likely to conclude during the visit of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa. On Saturday (24th January), Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted how the trade and mobility agreements being signed by India with other countries will open up new opportunities for Indian youth.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa will be the chief guests for India’s Republic Day celebrations on 26th January. The two leaders will be accorded the guard of honour on Sunday.

In addition to the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), touted as the “mother of all trade deals”, there will be a EU-India Summit hosted by PM Modi on 27th January. To back Indian talent heading to Europe, there could be the launch of a new cooperation framework on mobility. This will concern students, researchers, seasonal workers and highly skilled professionals.

Written by OpIndia Staff
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