EU leaders arrive in India ahead of Republic Day, to conclude long-awaited Free Trade Agreement: Details

The negotiations between India and the European Union for the trade deal are likely to conclude during the visit of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa. On Saturday (24th January), Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted how the trade and mobility agreements being signed by India with other countries will open up new opportunities for Indian youth.

Charting the next phase of the India–EU Strategic partnership.



A warm welcome to the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen @vonderleyen, on her State Visit to India. Received by Minister of State for Commerce and Industry; and Electronics and Information… pic.twitter.com/HR9d7XLdYE — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) January 24, 2026

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa will be the chief guests for India’s Republic Day celebrations on 26th January. The two leaders will be accorded the guard of honour on Sunday.

« The mother of all trade deals »



We are closing in on the 🇪🇺🇮🇳 Free Trade Agreement.



See you soon in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/gfiLv2eEam — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) January 24, 2026

In addition to the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), touted as the “mother of all trade deals”, there will be a EU-India Summit hosted by PM Modi on 27th January. To back Indian talent heading to Europe, there could be the launch of a new cooperation framework on mobility. This will concern students, researchers, seasonal workers and highly skilled professionals.