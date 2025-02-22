Former RBI governor Shaktikanta Das appointed as Principal Secretary-2 to PM Modi

Shaktikanta Das, former Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, has been appointed as the Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to a government notification released today.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet stated that Mr Das’ tenure will last until the end of the Prime Minister’s term or until further orders, whichever comes first.

Additionally, the tenure of NITI Aayog’s CEO, BVR Subrahmanyam, has been extended by one year, starting from February 24, 2025. A retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from the 1987 batch, he was initially appointed as NITI Aayog’s CEO for a two-year term in February 2023.

Mr Das served as the RBI Governor for six years, beginning in December 2018. With four decades of experience in governance, he has held key roles in central and state governments across sectors such as finance, taxation, industries, and infrastructure.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, he led the RBI’s response, implementing various measures to support economic growth and safeguard financial stability. Under his leadership, the central bank adopted a mix of conventional and innovative policy measures, addressing monetary policy, liquidity, and regulatory frameworks to counteract the economic impact of the crisis.