Pahalgam terror attack: Exiled Bangladeshi activist Asad Noor asks why 99% of all terrorist organisations believe in Islam

On Friday (25th April), exiled Bangladeshi blogger and human rights activist Asad Noor dismissed the argument that ‘terrorism has no religion’ in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

“In Kashmir, these Muslims have inked their names in the handbook of terror. You may say terrorism has no religion,” he pointed out.

“No, terrorism has a religion. Why do 99% of all terrorist organisations across the world believe in Islam?” Asad Noor inquired.

“They believe that it is written in the Quran and Hadiths to kill people.”They believe that lives of non Muslims cannot be spared,” the exiled human rights activist emphasised.

“They believe that non-Muslim women and children should be taken away as war booty. This is their belief,” he pointed out.

Asad Noor added, “When we provide counter, they (Muslims) say I disrespect their Faith, hurt religious sentiments and that it is not right”

Pahalgam terror attack

A total of 26 innocent civilians were shot dead by 4 Islamic terrorists in the Pahalgam terror attack, which took place on 22nd April.

24 of the victims were Hindus by Faith. All the terrorists were Muslims by Faith. Multiple victim testimonies have surfaced in the aftermath of the terror attack, which shows how Hindus were profiled before being killed.

They were forced to say their names, show ID cards, recite Kalma and even pull down their pants to show proof of ‘circumcision.’