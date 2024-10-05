Voting for the assembly election in Haryana and the third phase of elections in Jammu and Kashmir took place today, 5 October. After the conclusion of voting, exit polls have come out predicting the result. As per the exit polls, Congress is going to secure a landslide victory in Haryana, while National Conference-Congress alliance is ahead of BJP by a narrow margin in Jammu and Kashmir.

The elections in Jammu and Kashmir were the first assembly elections in the region after the abrogation of Article 370 and the demotion of the status of the state to union territory.

Haryana

As per Republic-Matrize exit poll, Congress is expected to win 55-62 seats in the 90-member house. In contrast, BJP may win 18-24 seats in the state. Another exit poll by Republic in collaboration with P-Marq has predicted 51-61 for Congress and 27-35 for BJP.

According to the exit poll by News24-Dhruv Research, Congress will win 57-64 seats and BJP will win 27-32 seats. Dainik Bhaskar has predicted 44-54 for Congress against 19-29 for BJP.

The exit poll by TIF Research – JIST predicts similar prediction, 45-53 for Congress and 29-37 for BJP. Similarly, People Pulse has predicted 49-61 seats for Congress and 20-32 seats for BJP.

Jammu and Kashmir

According to prediction by India Today-CVoter exit poll, Congress-NC alliance is winning 40-48 seats. The majority mark to form the government in the 90-member assembly is 46. As per People’s Pulse, NC-Congress will win 46-50 seats, BJP will 23-27 seats, and PDP is predicted to win 7-11 seats.

As per exit poll by Republic-Gulistan News, Congress-NC will win 31-36 seats, while BJP is expected to win 28-30 seats. Dainik Bhaskar has predicted 35-40 seats for Congress-NC and 20-25 seats for BJP. As per Axis My India’s exit poll, NC alliance will win 35-45 seats, while BJP is expected to win 24-24 seats.

The Election Commission of India said that an overall 63.88 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the Assembly elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The poll panel said that a voter turn of 69.69 percent was recorded in the third phase held on October 1. Phase-1 and Phase-2 saw polling percentages of 61.38 percent and 57.31 percent, respectively.

The three-phase assembly elections concluded peacefully in Jammu and Kashmir on October 1. These were the first assembly polls held in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370.

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference and Congress, partners in the INDIA alliance, jointly contested the assembly elections while the PDP and BJP fought the elections on their own.

The counting of votes will take place on October 8. In 2023, the Supreme Court directed the Centre to hold Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir by September 30, 2024