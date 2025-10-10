Fake doctor Tayyaba Sheikh opens second clinic to trap patients despite FIR over child’s death 6 months ago, govt seals ‘Ashirvad’ hospital after another child dies

In Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, a fake doctor named Tayyaba Sheikh has been accused of causing the death of a foetus by providing wrong treatment to a pregnant woman. As per the latest reports, no FIR has been filed against the fake doctor Tayyaba Sheikh, despite the Health Department admitting that she is unqualified to perform deliveries or offer therapies to pregnant women.

The victim family have reported that they are getting threatening calls from Sheikh to ‘settle’ the case. The health department has sealed Sheikh’s hospital, named ‘Ashirvad’.

As per reports, on October 3, a pregnant woman named Kajal was taken to the local government hospital in Jiwaji Ganj, Ujjain by her husband Lakhan and other family members. The hospital’s gynaecologist Dr Meenakshi Jatav was unavailable that day, so an Asha worker suggested the family to take Kajal to Tayyaba Sheikh’s hospital in Ujjain’s Pambansa area. Sheikh examined Kajal there and informed the family that the foetus is malformed, it does not have limbs, and Kajal will need a blood transfusion, along with other treatment. But Kajal’s condition deteriorated, and the family wanted to move Kajal to another better facility for treatment. However, Tayyaba Sheikh threatened the family, insisting that the foetus does not have limbs and it will spread poison in Kajal’s body.

The family took Kajal to SN Krishna hospital, where Kajal delivered a stillborn child, without any surgery. The foetus had all intact limbs and no visible malformation, as per the family’s complaint. The outraged relatives then got to know that Tayyaba Sheikh is a fraud doctor who had no degree. They protested before the CMHO’s office in Ujjain seeking action. The CMHO’s office then issued orders to seal Tayyaba Sheikh’s hospital.

In a disturbing turn of events, it was soon discovered that the local Health Department already knew that Tayyaba Sheikh was a fake doctor and had no qualifications to perform deliveries. Six months ago, Tayyaba Sheikh was accused by another family of performing a botched treatment and causing the death of another foetus.

6 months ago, another pregnant woman needing critical care was deliberately shifted from the Charak Hospital to Tayyaba Sheikh’s earlier clinic in Pandya Khedi. Tayyaba Sheikh reportedly charged Rs 10,000 for a ‘normal delivery’ and delivered a child. The newborn was critical and was taken to the ICU in Charak Hospital, where it died. After a complaint and an FIR, the administration had sealed Tayyaba Sheikh’s hospital, which remains sealed to this day.

Tayyaba had fled and switched off her phone after the first case. The health department found that she only holds a questionable BAMS degree and has no qualifications to perform deliveries or treat pregnant women. However, despite the sealing of her hospital and an FIR against her, Tayyaba remained free and opened another clinic in the same city after a few months.

Locals have expressed outrage at the police inaction against the fake doctor and the health department’s failure to stop Tayyaba Sheikh from practising medicine.