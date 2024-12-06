Fake medical degree racket busted in Gujarat, 1500 people with no qualification were issued doctors’ certificate by ‘doctor’ with Ayurveda degree

The Surat police on December 5 busted a racket that was issuing fake certificates to quacks, declaring them as ‘doctors’. As per a report in Times of India, police in Pandesara, Surat city, arrested 14 individuals who have been running a racket issuing fraudulent medical degrees to unqualified persons claiming to be doctors.

2 ringleaders, namely Dr BK Ravat and Dr Rasesh Gujarati have been issuing fake certificates of a degree named ‘Bachelor of Electro Homoeopathic Medicine’ (BEMS), charging a staggering Rs 75000 for each certificate. They have apparently earned over Rs 10 crores from this fraud certificate scheme.

‘Dr’ Ravat holds a degree in Ayurveda (BAMS) and ‘Dr’ Gujarati holds a degree named Diploma in Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery (DHMS).

The scam was busted when the police started investigating 3 quacks practising in the Pandesara area, because all 3 of them had these BEMS ‘medical degrees’ issued by Ravat and Gujarati.

The raid on Ravat’s office yielded 10 blank certificate papers, 30 pre-filled certificates, 160 application forms, 12 ID cards, and details of over 1600 persons on the website run by the 2 fake doctors. The fake medical degree could be brought with 2 modes of payment, one with one time full payment of Rs 75,000 with a small yearly ‘renewal’ fees, and the other one with a ‘rental’ mode where the annual fees was between Rs 5000 to Rs 10,000.