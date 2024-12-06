Fake medical degree racket busted in Gujarat, 1500 people with no qualification were issued doctors’ certificate by ‘doctor’ with Ayurveda degree

The Surat police on December 5 busted a racket that was issuing fake certificates to quacks, declaring them as ‘doctors’. As per a report in Times of India, police in Pandesara, Surat city, arrested 14 individuals who have been running a racket issuing fraudulent medical degrees to unqualified persons claiming to be doctors.
2 ringleaders, namely Dr BK Ravat and Dr Rasesh Gujarati have been issuing fake certificates of a degree named ‘Bachelor of Electro Homoeopathic Medicine’ (BEMS), charging a staggering Rs 75000 for each certificate. They have apparently earned over Rs 10 crores from this fraud certificate scheme.
સુરત શહેર પાંડેસરા પોલીસે ઝડપી પાડ્યા 13 જેટલા બોગસ ડોક્ટરો. 70,000 રૂપિયા આપી નકલી ડિગ્રી લઇને ચલાવતા દવાખાનું.
‘Dr’ Ravat holds a degree in Ayurveda (BAMS) and ‘Dr’ Gujarati holds a degree named Diploma in Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery (DHMS).
The scam was busted when the police started investigating 3 quacks practising in the Pandesara area, because all 3 of them had these BEMS ‘medical degrees’ issued by Ravat and Gujarati.
The raid on Ravat’s office yielded 10 blank certificate papers, 30 pre-filled certificates, 160 application forms, 12 ID cards, and details of over 1600 persons on the website run by the 2 fake doctors. The fake medical degree could be brought with 2 modes of payment, one with one time full payment of Rs 75,000 with a small yearly ‘renewal’ fees, and the other one with a ‘rental’ mode where the annual fees was between Rs 5000 to Rs 10,000.