Faridabad: Fake cardiologist performs 50+ heart operations in 8 months, used stolen ID to get appointment

From BK Hospital in Faridabad, Haryana, a shocking case has come to light. In the Heart Care Centre of the hospital, a General MBBS doctor, Pankaj Mohan Sharma, performed heart surgeries on 50+ patients over a period of 8 months in the name of a famous cardiologist. Reportedly, some of the patients even died after treatment.

Pankaj Mohan Sharma is a qualified General MBBS Doctor, however, he is not trained or qualified to be a Cardiologist, though that didn’t stop him from performing all these surgeries at the Badshah Khan Civil Hospital. To get the job in the cardiology department of the hospital, Dr Sharma brazenly used the registration number of famous cardiologist, and his namesake Dr. Pankaj Mohan, hence his fraud went undetected.

The cardiologist’s fraud came to light when a lawyer and social activist, Sanjay Gupta, lodged a complaint at the NIT Faridabad Police Station in April this year saying that Dr Sharma bagged additional degrees based on forged documents.