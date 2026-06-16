AI video of Muslim model becomes a global story, while years of abuse and Love Jihad cases involving Hindu women are whitewashed: The Islamo-Leftist playbook

Indian society is a paradox where some victims are victims, but some are more victims than others. For years, Hindu women have been targeted by organised Islamist rape gangs, individual love jihadis, and subjected to online sexual objectification. Yet, their misery has consistently been dismissed by the left liberal cabal as ‘conspiracy theory’, ‘hoax’, and even ‘Islamophobia’. However, any real communal or non-religiously driven case of harassment of Muslim women is portrayed as a large-scale targeting of Muslim women by Hindu men.

Al Jazeera, the Qatari state-sponsored Islamist propaganda outlet, published an article on 15th June 2026, in which the brown sepoy Jyoti Thakur framed the alleged incident of the circulation of an AI-generated obscene video of Kashmiri Indian Muslim model Samereen Ayoub as massive weaponisation of Artificial Intelligence for online sexual harassment of Muslim women by Hindu men.

“The trend to sexualise images and videos of Muslim women is unfolding alongside India’s growing engagement in global conversations on AI governance, including a high-level AI Impact Summit held earlier this year in New Delhi that focused on innovation and regulatory frameworks,” Al Jazeera article headlined, ‘Looked so real’: How AI is being weaponised against India’s Muslim women’, reads.

Al Jazeera cited Samreen Ayoub as “one of several Muslim women who have experienced what researchers described as a pattern that is becoming increasingly visible: the use of AI to generate sexualised imagery and propaganda.”

The Qatari Islamist propaganda outlet cited a dubious report by the Centre for the Study of Organised Hate to claim that Muslim women are being subjected to religiously driven online sexual harassment in India. The CSOH report claimed to have analysed 1,326 publicly available AI-generated images and videos collected from 297 public accounts on X, Facebook and Instagram from May 2023 to May 2025. It concluded that sexualised depictions of Muslim women generated the highest engagement.

However, neither CSOH nor Al Jazeera cared to delve into the online quagmire of sexual objectification of Hindu women and the rape fantasy world built by Muslims across various social media platforms. While the Islamo-leftist media cabal is alarmed over alleged creation and circulation of sexualised depictions of Muslim women, Hindu women have been facing love jihad in real life, and online, Muslim men have, for over a decade, been morphing their photos, with interfaith rape fantasies, portraying them as religious sex slaves of Muslim men.

Yet, Al Jazeera, CSOH and other such Islamo-leftist rags do not even attempt to trace and highlight this Islamist pattern of perversion. Rather, these morally corrupt Islamists and their Dhimmi lackeys dismiss love jihad as a hoax, joke about it, and refuse to even acknowledge the prevalence of sexual objectification of Hindu women by Muslim men on social media platforms.

In recent times, Discord has emerged as a new hellhole of Muslim rape fantasies against Hindu women.

A large network on Discord is systematically targeting non-Muslim girls by pressuring them to send nudes with degrading messages like "I LOVE MUSLIM", "I AM HINDU SLUT", and "FK HINDUS" written on their bodies.



The most concerning part is that many Hindu girls are willingly… — YSS Group (@yss_group) June 15, 2026

A large network has been created on this platform, wherein non-Muslim, mainly Hindu girls, are systematically targeted, trapped, and brainwashed into sending nudes with degrading messages like “I LOVE MUSLIM”, “I AM HINDU SL*T”, and “Fu#K HINDUS” written on their bodies.

It is noticeable that while in some cases the victims are real, in many, in fact, most cases, it is Muslim men creating IDs with Hindu female names and recycling images and videos from porn sites, pictures of film and television actresses. They create images showing Hindu women wearing explicit religious markers like Sindoor, Mangalsutra, Bindi, Om tattoos or lockets, in intimate positions with Muslim men wearing Islamic skullcaps.

The online Muslim perverts pick images and videos of those actresses who have portrayed Hindu Goddesses in TV dramas based on the Mahabharat, Puranas or Ramayana, with their religious-sexual degradation-laden captions.

From Starplus Mahabharat’s Draupadi, portrayed by Pooja Sharma, Devon Ke Dev: Mahadev’s Parvati, portrayed by Sonarika Bhadoria, RadhaKrishn’s Radha, Mallika Singh, to spiritual orators Jaya Kishori and Devi Chitralekha, Muslim rape jihadis make obscene edits of these women with highly offensive sexually explicit captions peddling interfaith sexual fantasies.

This online perversion of Muslim men targeting extends to Reddit, Tumblr, Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter) as well.

On X, the Muslim perverts created hashtags like ‘Hslut4Mstud’, ‘hslut’ and ‘mstud’. Under these tags, they publish content sexually objectifying Hindu women. There are thousands of active accounts run by Muslim men with the sole objective of propagating rape fantasies against Kafir women, portraying Muslim men as superior, Hindu men as ‘impotent’, and Hindu women as ‘lustful’ for Muslim men.

In fact, OpIndia was the first media outlet to report how Muslim men misuse images of random Hindu girls, female celebrities, and even BJP workers and leaders, for peddling their anti-Hindu rape fantasies.

Back in 2021, OpIndia had reported that Reddit, as a platform, has been an underbelly for vile and bigoted propaganda as well as anti-Hindu grooming jihad. Pornographic content has regularly been shared on Reddit with the intention of normalising and glorifying the Muslim predatory mindset against Hindu women as a ‘cool’ statement. The pornographic images often show Hindu women lusting for Muslim men.

There is a two-faceted goal here: to trap real Hindu women and instil the perverted ‘Hindu slut for Muslim men’ thought, and defame and mock the Hindu community.

Disturbingly, the Indian Islamo-leftists not only deliberately turn a blind eye to the online sexual objectification of Hindu women by Muslim men, but also share the delusion that somehow Muslim men are more attractive and sexually potent than Hindu men, which is why Hindu women fall for what is described as ‘love jihad’. For years, Islamist perverts have been using various social media platforms to publish sexually objectifying content targeting Hindu women, and have even managed to brainwash and victimise several women. However, neither any Indian ‘liberal-progressive’ nor any foreign Islamist entity like Al Jazeera or CSOH ever raised their voice for Hindu women.

Earlier this year, Islamo-leftist rag The Wire’s Arfa Khanum Sherwani and ex-JNU professor Nivedita Menon sat on a podcast to mock and deride the Hindu victims of Love Jihad. The duo gleefully agreed to their concoction that Muslim men somehow possess superior attractiveness or charisma that Hindu women find irresistible. Islamo-leftists framed the concept of Love Jihad as simply an “expression of helplessness” by Hindu men.

Islamo-leftists often claim that the ‘Hindu right-wing’ claiming that Hindu women are being brainwashed by Muslim men amounts to raising questions over the intelligence and judgment of Hindu women, blatantly ruling out even the possibility, rather, the existence itself of the concept of ‘brainwashing’. However, when well-educated Muslim men cite Islamic texts to justify their pivot to terrorism, the same lot says the terrorists don’t follow ‘real Islam’, they were ‘brainwashed and radicalised by extremist elements’.

There have been thousands of cases of Love Jihad, both at individual levels and those involving full-fledged Muslim rape gangs like the ones exposed in Rajasthan’s Beawar, Ajmer, and in Uttar Pradesh. From Kerala to Uttar Pradesh, to United Kingdom, there have been cases of Muslims weaponizing rape as a means of conquest of Kafir women, and humiliating non-Muslims and their faith, and yet none of the ‘secular’ media outlets and ‘organised hate’ researchers ever study the Muslim ‘Maal-e-Ghanimat’ perversion against Hindu women that finds manifestations in the form of rape jihad and online sexual objectification.

Forget researching, acknowledging, and reporting, the ‘secular-liberal’ cabal downplays and even whitewashes Islamically-motivated anti-Hindu crimes. Not too long ago, Islamists were casting aspersions on the integrity of Hindu women who accused their six Muslim colleagues at a BPO unit of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Nashik, of workplace harassment, constant insulting commentary on Hinduism, sexual abuse, coercion to convert to Islam, offer namaz and eat beef. She claimed that Hindu women who filed a complaint against their Muslim colleagues were lying and created a ‘drama’ out of hate, to ensure that the Muslim men become “unemployable”.

When a Hindu boy, Surya Chauhan, was slaughtered by Muslim neighbours on Bakrid this year, the local Muslims quickly concocted a falsehood that Surya was harassing his Muslim murderer’s sister to justify the killing of the Hindu boy. Islamists, both hardcore and pretentious moderates, join hands to normalise the killing of Hindus by Islamists by manufacturing fake excuses.

The Al Jazeera article mentioned the 2021-2022 Bulli Bai and Sulli Deal controversy to establish that, somehow, Muslim women are being sexually objectified and harassed consistently by Hindu nationalist men on a massive scale. In this case, it was a bunch of teenagers taking publicly available pictures of some Muslim women and putting them on an app, which was hosted on GitHub, for ‘auction’. The blatant misuse of publicly available images was indeed condemnable; however, there were essentially no real auctions and no real victims of sexual harassment. And yet, the controversy dominated national and international headlines for weeks because the supposed ‘victims’ were Muslim women while the ‘perpetrators’ were Hindu boys.

Both before and during the AI-era, Muslim men have been portraying Hindu women in religious attire in sexually suggestive scenarios, however, since victims were Hindu women and perpetrators Muslim men, nobody thought of it as an issue big enough to highlighted as “weaponisation of social media and online editing tools against India’s Hindu women,” but a few alleged cases, and whole ‘Muslim women under attack bogey’ is ready. Reason? As I mentioned at the beginning of this article, some victims are victims, but some are more victims than others.