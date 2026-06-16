A national outcry erupted after two massive, interconnected crises shook the Indian education system. NEET (UG) examination which was held on 3rd May for aspirants desiring admission to undergraduate medical and dental courses had to be entirely cancelled after allegations of paper leak.

A handwritten “guess paper” with about 410 questions, including a series of 281 questions, was disseminated among students through Telegram groups, WhatsApp and coaching networks, especially in Sikar of Rajasthan, Uttarakhand’s Dehradun and other coaching hotspots prior to the exam date. There were nearly 120-140 questions, mostly from Biology and Chemistry that matched the exam paper exactly or extremely closely.

A few weeks after the row, discrepancies were discovered in the evaluation of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 answer sheets conducted via the first-ever On-Screen Marking (OSM) system alongside mismatched digital answer books, blurred scanning quality, technical obstructions, security vulnerabilities and other similar complaints.

The government encountered criticism and took proactive measures to address the submissions, initiating actions to prevent such occurrences in the future. The grievances were acknowledged and addressed. Likewise, a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry was ordered in relation to the medical entrance exam. Multiple arrests were made as action was taken against the accused. Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft and helicopters were used to deliver test papers.

Strict accountability was imposed by the Supreme Court, which instructed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to create systemic protections throughout the entire examination procedure. An expert committee headed by former ISRO chief K. Radhakrishnan was also formed to look into the lapses, and 21st June had been set for re-examination.

Furthermore, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports was scheduled to discuss the issues pertaining to the education system, including NEET (UG) paper leak, reforms in examination and assessment practices of CBSE.

A one-person team led by S Radha Chauhan, Chairperson of the Capacity Building Commission was founded by the centre to review procurement-related irregularities related to OSM system. The committee has one month to turn in its report. CBSE Chairman Rahul Singh and Secretary Himanshu Gupta had been ousted, and cybersecurity agencies have been recruited to keep an eye out for any assaults on the re-evaluation website.

Rahul Gandhi seizes the opportunity to politicise the matter

While steps were being taken to help the students and alleviate their concerns, the opposition decided to take advantage of this critical situation to advance its political narrative. Rahul Gandhi claimed that CBSE awarded the contract to a dubious company, Coempt Eduteck Private Limited, in Hyderabad which handled the on-screen marking process and declared, “This isn’t a mistake, it’s a deliberate conspiracy.”

The charge was referred to as “erroneous, misleading and not based on facts,” by the board which emphasised that the contract was only granted in accordance with government procurement regulations. However, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha maintained his stance and doubled down on the assertion. He has perfected the art of peddling agenda for his political interests, and he is employing the same tactics in the current circumstances.

The Gandhi scion recently met with Sarthak Sidhant, a 12th grade student from Ranchi and his partner Nisarga Adhikary, who revealed the supposed anomalies in the CBSE’s OSM tender mechanism. However, the conversation that should have adhered to the relevant topic soon shifted into a session for attacking the government.

“Sarthak and his partner Nisarga did what the country’s big media houses and investigative journalists couldn’t. They exposed the collusion between CBSE and Coempt to the nation. Modi wants our youth to keep making reels, keep frying pakoras, not raise enquiries and not open their eyes,” the parliamentarian wrote on social media.

सार्थक 18 साल का है – पर सोच, साहस और सिद्धांत में किसी से कम नहीं।



उसने और उसके साथी निसर्ग ने वो कर दिखाया जो देश के बड़े मीडिया हाउस, खोजी पत्रकार नहीं कर पाए – CBSE और COEMPT की मिलीभगत को देश के सामने रख दिया।



मोदी जी चाहते हैं हमारे युवा reels बनाते रहें, पकौड़े तलते… pic.twitter.com/vjNNVItc2q — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 7, 2026

Gandhi further announced, “However, these kids asked questions, and they found the answers too. The country’s 18-year-old kid outpaced the CBI – this victory of the youth is truly the government’s defeat. This is India’s real youth power – curious, aware, informed. And remember, the country’s future won’t fall for any deception.”

He asked why the “decision-makers” in the country did not identify the “loophole in the system” as an 18-year-old Sarthak had and failed to prioritise providing a fair platform for students. He then insisted that framework of Indian education “systematically attempts to stifle curiosity and discourages questioning.”

Gandhi then contended that Sarthak had to carry out the work of an investigative journalist. He remarked that the latter are hired, paid and have numerous years of experience, yet did not execute their duties. The Rae Bareli MP even accused that the lives of thousands of students have been ruined.

It is noteworthy that Sarthak gave a presentation before the aforementioned Parliamentary Standing Committee which looked into the difficulties owing to the OSM system. CBSE officials also assured that the challenges related to the re-evaluation portal had been fixed and students had sufficient time to enter applications using the site.

Gandhi held a similar meeting with Class 12 student Vedant Shrivastava, whose post went viral after he got the wrong answer sheet from CBSE. The former invoked “George Soros and deep state” in an attempt to mock these labels. However, he has repeatedly faced grave allegations regarding his connections with the anti-India Hungarian American billionaire.

A revealing chat with my fellow “anti-national Soros agents.”



Vedant and his friends are brilliant, brave young Indians who asked CBSE and the Modi government simple questions – but got insults instead of answers.



They deserve a bright and secure future. We will make sure they… pic.twitter.com/5InBxgJv1B — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 31, 2026

The matters brought forth by the students demand careful consideration and prompt remedies. However, Gandhi’s goal seems to be turning their troubles into a political smear campaign against the central government to collect brownie points rather than providing any viable relief. He has regularly demonstrated a tendency to leverage these instances for his own benefit.

A campaign is launched in Kota

Gandhi is going to launch a campaign against the BJP government in the ensuing weeks and months. On 17th June (Wednesday), a demonstration called “The echo of students (Chhatron Ki Goonj)” will commence in Kota of Rajasthan, with plans to engage students in many locations.

The former Indian National Congress chief will board the Jan Shatabdi Express from the Hazrat Nizamuddin station in Delhi to land at his destination. The following conventions will take place on 10th July in Prayagraj, 11th July in Patna and 14th July in Delhi “bringing together students, aspirants, youth organisations, educators and all those directly affected by examination scandals.”

देश के हर युवा से मेरी एक बात – आज इस देश में मेहनत का फल नहीं, सपने देखने की सज़ा मिलती है।



हर पेपर लीक, हर रद्द परीक्षा, हर अधूरी भर्ती – सिर्फ़ सिस्टम की विफलता नहीं, लाखों सपनों पर प्रहार है।



मैं जानता हूँ आप थक चुके हैं। ग़ुस्से में हैं। पर याद रखिए – जब सरकार सुनने को… pic.twitter.com/5DDromfxmR — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 15, 2026

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) and Lok Sabha MP KC Venugopal stressed that the party would reinforce Gandhi’s call to mobilise students through widespread outreach by the NSUI (National Students Union of India), Youth Congress, PCCs (Pradesh Congress Committees), DCCs (District Congress Committees) and local units nationally as part of this mission. On 15th June (Monday), the latter held meetings with leaders of the NSUI and the Youth Congress.

Venugopal outlined, “Physical and digital invitations, campus outreach, interactions at coaching centres, universities, schools, and youth hubs, social media campaigns, live screenings, and direct engagement with students will be undertaken on a massive scale.”

He added that the movement will highlight Gandhi’s earlier demands, including decentralisation of NEET, elimination of exam fees, tough legal action against those responsible for paper leak rackets and responsibility at the highest levels of government along with the removal of the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The announcement’s timing aligns with the Cockroach Janta Party’s protests demanding the resignation of Pradhan. The grand old party clearly does not want to relinquish the narrative to this fresh online entity. The intent is evidently far removed from any concern for students and is more focused on strengthening the party’s position for electoral success. The selection of Kota popularly known as the “Coaching Capital of India” for this agitation further illustrates the objectives that underpin this endeavour of Congress.

Conclusion

Gandhi has consistently dragged the education sector and students to target the Modi government. He argued that the National Education Policy 2020 was enacted without consulting teachers and students. He also accused that the NEET (UG) was tailored for affluent students and was more of a “commercial exam” instead of “professional.” He has been exposed many times yet spares no effort in manipulating the future of the country for his political ambitions.

Gandhi has even infused caste politics and his resistance to Hindutva into educational institutions, in a desperate bid to turn the temple of learning into his political arena. Moreover, he has made unauthorised visits to universities and disrupted the students in his attempts to sway them towards his party, as the underlying aim of all his actions is rooted in self-interest.

He interacts with these young individuals because they are either adults or on the verge of adulthood, portraying his party as a champion of their rights and interests while slamming the policies of BJP as harmful. Therefore, it is clear that Gandhi’s current antics are also derived from the same strategy. He perceives the ongoing upheaval as a chance for him to save his declining political prospects.

It is indisputable that the hardships experienced by students must be put to an end and accountability needs to be enforced. However, politicising it might offer some relief to the ambitions of a struggling Congress but will not serve the interests of the affected community.