Fiery argument turns Grisly: Furious wife bites off husband’s tongue, then attempts suicide in Rajasthan

In a shocking turn of events from Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district, a heated argument between a newlywed couple took a gruesome turn when Raveena, furious over her husband Kanhaiyalal Sen’s words, bit off his tongue. What started as a verbal spat on the night of Thursday, March 21, 2025, quickly spiralled into a violent confrontation.

Raveena, a resident of Sunel village, had recently married Kanhaiyalal from Bakani town, but their marriage was already fraught with frequent quarrels. That fateful night, tempers flared once again. According to media reports, as the argument escalated, Raveena lashed out in rage, biting off her husband’s tongue. The shock didn’t end there—overcome with emotion, she locked herself in a room and attempted to take her own life using a sharp weapon. It was only after relentless persuasion from her family that she finally opened the door. A video of the aftermath has since gone viral on social media, adding to the drama surrounding the incident.

Kanhaiyalal was rushed for medical attention and later referred to Jhalawar Medical College, where doctors managed to stitch his tongue back. Meanwhile, Raveena’s family took her for first aid. Despite the severity of the situation, her relatives have refused to press charges against her, leaving the police with limited action to take.