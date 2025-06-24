Film body asks for cancellation of Diljit Dosanjh’s passport for casting Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3

Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), a leading film industry workers’ union, has condemned actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh and the crew of Sardaar Ji 3 for casting Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in the movie. They’ve labelled it an “anti-national act,” particularly after the recent terror attack at Pahalgam.

FWICE has penned a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting stern action against Diljit and the producers of the film — Gunbir Singh Sidhu, Manmord Sidhu — and director Amar Hundal. They have requested the cancellation of their passports and withdrawal of their Indian citizenship.

The movie will be released internationally only after Hania’s role in the film created controversy in India. FWICE stated that she has ridiculed Indian troops and endorsed anti-India sentiments in the past, particularly post-Operation Sindoor.

They also went to the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and the Censor Board, requesting the ban of the film in India. FWICE says this is against the decision of the industry not to cooperate with Pakistani artists, and they feel it’s a betrayal of national feelings.