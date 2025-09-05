Friday, September 5, 2025

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri to take legal action against Mamata govt for not allowing theatres to screen ‘The Bengal Files’

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has lashed out at the Mamata government and West Bengal police for intimidating theatre owners not to screen the movie ‘The Bengal Files’ in the State.

Ahead of its release on Friday (5th September), he told reporters, “Whatever the West Bengal government is doing is illegal and unconstitutional. We are planning to file a writ petition, but will decide based on what happens tomorrow, and accordingly, we will take legal action.”

In a tweet, Vivek Agnihotri stated, “There was a time when Tagore dreamt of a Bengal without fear. In today’s Bengal, the government has banned #TheBengalFiles — the boldest film ever made on Hindu genocide.Please watch The Bengal Files in theaters as your protest. In cinemas tomorrow.”

