Fire breaks out at Girls’ Hostel in Greater Noida’s Knowledge Park, dramatic visuals show girls jumping from the balcony

A fire broke out at a girls’ hostel in Greater Noida on Thursday evening, causing panic in the area. Two girls, trapped inside the hostel, were seen jumping from the second floor to save their lives.

The fire took place at the Annapurna Girls Hostel, located in the Knowledge Park-3 area of Greater Noida.

The fire, reportedly caused by an air conditioner compressor explosion, spread quickly, forcing several students to jump from the building to save their lives.

A video of the incident shows two girls trapped on a balcony, desperately trying to escape. Both attempted to climb down and stood on an air conditioning unit.

