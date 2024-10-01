Flipkart delivery boy brutally killed in Lucknow, body dumped by ‘customer’ who ordered iPhone with COD option but had no money

In Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, a Flipkart delivery boy Bharat Kumar has been brutally murdered by a customer and his associate who had ordered an iPhone with cash on delivery (COD) option. The delivery boy had arrived to deliver the iPhone at the residence of the accused named Gajanan when he was told that the customer had no money to pay for the expensive phone.

Brutally killed for an iPhone?#Lucknow: Accused orders 2 iPhones on COD, murder delivery boy, dump body.



Body reportedly found in a canal.

As per reports, Bharat had gone to deliver the iPhone with COD option to the customer Gajanan living in Lucknow’s Chinhat area on September 23. Gajanan did not have Rs 1.5 lakhs to pay for the phone so he strangled Bharat and taking help from his associate Akash, he put the body in a sack and dumped it in a canal.

Police had started looking for Bharat upon receiving the missing complaint filed by Bharat’s brother after the delivery boy did not return home. They nabbed Gajanan after scanning CCTV footage and location data.