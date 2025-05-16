Following Turkey’s support to Pakistan during ‘Operation Sindoor’, India indefinitely defers Turkish Ambassador-designate’s acceptance

During the recent tensions between India and Pakistan following ‘Operation Sindoor’ that was launched against Pakistan-backed terrorists, Turkey had freely supported Pakistan. Apart from issuing public statements of support for Pakistan, Turkey also equipped Pakistan with drones that were used by India’s rogue neighbour to try and target military and civilian targets in India. However, all those drones were successfully shot down by Indian Air Defence Systems.

Following Turkey’s blatant anti-India position, security clearance granted to a Turkish airport ground handling company was revoked by the Modi government. Trade deals worth Billions with Turkey are also being reviewed.

Now it has come to light that the Ministry of External Affairs has postponed indefinitely the event at Rashtrapati Bhavan where Turkish Ambassador-designate Ali Murat Ersoy was to present his Letter of Credence to the President of India. It was supposed to take place on Thursday, May 15.

The Letter of Credence is a formal document appointing someone as Ambassador or a High Commissioner to another sovereign state.