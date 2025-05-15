As the calls for boycotting Turkish products and tourism gain momentum across the country, India is mulling to review its multi-billion-dollar trade ties with Turkey who brazenly supported Pakistan against India during recent military conflict between the two countries.

The Indian government is reportedly conducting a systematic review of Turkey’s involvement in India’s infrastructural projects and strategic sectors such as the ongoing metro project in Lucknow, Pune and Mumbai and manufacturing in Gujarat. The government is reviewing both active and completed Turkish-linked projects and assessing their impact. While no official terminations have been made yet, the Indian government is seems to be considering a gradual and economic disengagement with Turkey.

India-Turkey trade engagements

During Apr-Feb 2024-25, India’s exports to Turkey amounted to $5.2 billion, forming about 1.5% of India’s total exports. On the other hand, India’s imports from Turkey during the same period stood at $2.84 billion accounting for 0.5% of India’s total imports.

According India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) report 2025, trade between India and Turkey reached $10.4 billion during FY2023-24. Between April 2000 and September 2024, India received around $240.18 million in FDI from Turkey. India’s exports to Turkey include exports oil, mineral fuel, electric equipment, chemicals, pharma, tanning and dying items, plastic, rubber, cotton, man-made fibres and filaments, iron, steel, auto and its components. Marble, fresh apples, gold, vegetables, lime, cement, mineral oil, chemicals, natural or cultured pearls, iron and steel are among the items that India imports from Turkey.

Turkish companies have worked in partnership with Indian companies in several key sectors including, metro rail, tunnel construction, airport services, education, media and cultural cooperation. The Atal Tunnel project also had the involvenment of Turkish firms which worked on the electromechanical components of the tunnel. A number of Turkish firms have made investments in different states of India including, Gujarat, Maharahstra, Uttar Pradesh, J&K and Delhi.

Boycott calls against Turkey

Turkey provided drones and personnel to Pakistan during the military hostilities that ensued between India and Pakistan after India struck terrorist bases in Pakistan in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack. Turkey’s repeated interference on the Kashmir issue and the revent support for Pakistan have adversely affected its bilateral ties with India.

As a result, the trade ties between India and Turkey took a hit after people in India boycotted Turkish products and cancelled travel bookings for Turkey. Online travel platforms like EaseMyTrip and Ixigo urged people to avoid visiting Turkey while MakeMyTrip discontinued all promotions and offers on its platform to discourage tourism to the country. Yesterday (14th May), India’s Jawaharlal Nehru University cancelled an agreement with Turkey’s Inonu University. Recently, the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) boycotted Turkey for film shootings and cultural collaborations.

Fruit vendors in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh also boycotted apples imported from Turkey and opted for apples from Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Iran. The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has urged traders across the country to boycott trade with Turkey.

Turkish aviation company under scrutiny

Turkey’s aviation firm, Celebi, which is partially owned by the daughter of President Erdogan, is also under the scanner. Celebi Aviation is a Turkish joint-venture company that handles high-security tasks at eight Indian airports, including Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai. The company is responsible for managing passenger services, load control, flight operations and ramp services which provide it access to sensitive areas of the airport causing a national security concern amid the current circumstances.

Turkey under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has consistently been hostile to India in complete disregard for the deep-rooted trade arrangements between the two countries. During the 2023 earthquake that ravaged Turkey, India was among the first countries to respond with relief material. India launched Operation Dost to provide assistance and relief materials in the aftermath of the massive earthquake.

However, this time around, the Indian government government is planning to pay back to Turkey in the same coin.