In a tragic incident, four young migrant workers from Assam were found dead in their rented accommodation in Bengaluru’s Hoskote taluk. The victims were tribal youths in their early 20s and were employed at a local Coca-Cola warehouse. The youths were discovered unresponsive on Saturday morning after failing to report for work.

The deceased have been identified as Jayanta Sinte Khageswar, Narendranath Taid, Doctor Taid and Dhananjay Taid. They hailed from Barkhapara in Lakhimpur district in Assam, and worked as loading and unloading labourers at the warehouse in E Muthsandra village, Hoskote.

It is suspected that the youths died due to carbon monoxide poisoning. According to police investigations, the incident likely occurred late Friday night when the workers were cooking in their airtight shed using a gas stove and cylinder. Due to the chilly winter wind, they had kept windows and doors tightly, and slept after dinner.

With no ventilation, carbon monoxide, which is a colourless, odourless gas, accumulated inside the room. This led to their unconsciousness and eventual suffocation during sleep. A police officer said, “The shed was completely airtight. We suspect that the cooking gas led to the accumulation of carbon monoxide. Since the gas is odourless and colourless, the victims lost consciousness in their sleep and suffocated.”

Colleagues grew concerned when the four did not arrive for their morning shift and visited the shed. They found the door locked from inside, and there were no response to their knocks. Therefore, they broke open the door and discovered the bodies, after which they immediately alerted the authorities.

The Sulibele police station registered a case of unnatural death, and the bodies were transported to a nearby government hospital for post-mortem examination to confirm the cause.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed deep shock and condolences, and directed the Assam Police to coordinate with Bengaluru City Police for the honourable repatriation of the mortal remains. Speaking to reporters, CM Sarma called for a thorough probe into the circumstances of the deaths. He added that he will talk to the Karnataka CM this evening on the matter.

BREAKING 🚨



Very sad news from Bengaluru, 4 tribal youths from Assam found dead inside a locked rented room in Mutsandra, Bengaluru Rural district, where they were working in a Coca Cola factory.



CM Dr @himantabiswa expressed deep shock and condolence and asked @assampolice to… pic.twitter.com/LlAzicKzc5 — Oxomiya Jiyori 🇮🇳 (@SouleFacts) January 31, 2026

Notably, the Himanta Biswa Sarma government launched a scheme last year to cover the costs of transporting the mortal remains of Assamese citizens who die outside the state. The bodies will be transported from Bengaluru to their native places by the Assam government under the Shraddhanjali Scheme.