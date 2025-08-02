France suspends Gaza evacuations after female student who praised Hitler and called for death of Jews was allowed into the country

France on 1st August suspended evacuating people from Gaza after it was found that a Palestinian student allowed into the country had shared antisemitic content on social media. The female student is also being deported from the country after the university she enrolled into revoked her accreditation.

The evacuations have been suspended pending an investigation into the incident. “No evacuation of any kind will take place until we have drawn conclusions from this investigation,” said French foreign minister ” Jean-Noël Barrot.

The 25-year-old woman was due to start studying at the Sciences Po Lille university, as part of a government scholarship programme for students from Gaza. However, after she arrived on 11 July, her old social media posts surfaced where she had shared posts praising Hitler and calling for death of Jews.

The university said that the contents of the posts were in direct contradiction with the university’s values. The student’s account has been taken offline. Now all Gazans who have entered France will undergo a second screening.

French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau claimed that “the security checks carried out by the relevant state services, as well as by the Israeli authorities, did not detect these antisemitic and unacceptable comments.”