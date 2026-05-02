Ravish Kumar unlocks a new level of frustration: ‘What will we do by saving 5 hours of travel time on Ganga Expressway’, video goes viral

A video of journalist Ravish Kumar reacting to the newly inaugurated Ganga Expressway has gone viral on social media, drawing strong reactions from users online. In the clip, a frustrated Ravish Kumar is seen whining over the development push under the Uttar Pradesh government and questioning the value of reduced travel time.

In the video, he says, “Bataiye, 5 ghante pehle Prayagraj pahunch kar aap kya kijiyega? Asli maza to road trip me hai, naa ki pahunchne me. To phir sarkar expressway banwa kar kyon logon ki road trips chhoti kar rahi hai?(What will we do by saving 5 hours of travel time on Ganga Expressway,” suggesting that the journey matters more than reaching the destination).

🤡 रवीश कुमार अब पूरी तरह से पागल हो चुका है!



“गंगा एक्सप्रेसवे से 11 घंटे का सफर 6 घंटे में!”



रवीश: “अरे 5 घंटे पहले पहुँचकर क्या करोगे??” 😂



भाई, पूरा देश विकास से जश्न मना रहा है, तू रो रहा है कि लोग जल्दी पहुँच रहे हैं?



अब बोल ना — एयरपोर्ट, ट्रेन, हवाई जहाज सब बंद करवा… pic.twitter.com/SRd73tYi4f — Arun Yadav (@BeingArun28) May 1, 2026

The comments have triggered debate online, with many users pointing out that such criticism reflects a pattern where development projects are opposed regardless of their benefits. This reflects a larger tendency within sections of the liberal ecosystem to oppose anything associated with a political leader they disagree with, rather than evaluating policies on their actual impact or outcomes.

The expressway in question was inaugurated by Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 29th April. The 594-km-long project connects Meerut to Prayagraj and is expected to improve connectivity across Uttar Pradesh. Passing through 12 districts, it is designed to reduce travel time from around 10–12 hours to just 6–8 hours, while also cutting fuel consumption by up to 30%. Officials say the project will boost industries, logistics, agriculture, and overall regional development.