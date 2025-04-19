Gauhati University files police complaint over fake poster announcing Arijit Singh’s performance at convocation to be attended by president

Gauhati University in Guwahati has filed a complaint with the police over a fake poster for its upcoming convocation. The fake poster circulated on social media claims that singer Airjit Singh will perform at the 32nd Convocation of the university scheduled on 25th April 2025.

In a letter written to Assam DGP Harmee Singh, the registrar of the university said that the “this deliberate act of misinformation poses potential risks to public order and safety, particularly in light of our upcoming 32 Convocation, scheduled for 25 April 2025.”

Notably, President Droupadi Murmu will attend the convocation as the Chief Guest, and therefore it will be a high security event. “The presence of such a distinguished dignitary necessitates the highest standards of security and public safety,” the university wrote.

Clarifying that the claim made in the poster is entirely baseless and fabricated, University Registrar Utpal Sarma mentioned that the University has issued a public notice on its social media handles clarifying that no such event is scheduled, and has urged all to rely solely on official University channels for accurate information.

The university pledged full cooperation with Assam Police and other relevant authorities to maintain security and uphold the integrity of the institution during the convocation.

On 18th April, Gauhati University clarified from its social media handles that the poster announcing Arijit Singh’s performance on convocation is fake.

