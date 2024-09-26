Ghaziabad: 13-year-old madrasa student cuts Maulana’s throat for telling him not to smoke Bidi

In a shocking incident in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, a 13-year-old boy studying at a madrasa has attacked and cut the throat of the Maulana with a sharp weapon. The boy was angry after the Maulana warned him not to smoke Bidi at the madrasa.

The incident has occurred in Modinagar’s Bhejpur police station area on Wednesday. In a madrasa located in the village Tyodi-13 Biswa, a local student of class 6 of the madrasa was caught by the Maulana while he was smoking Bidi in the class. Maulana Aas Mohammad reportedly punished the boy and warned him against smoking inside the class. Angered by the punishment, the student later took a sharp weapon and cut the Maulana’s throat.

Maulana Aas Mohammad is currently in a critical condition and is being treated in the hospital. The police have recovered the weapon used and the minor boy has also been apprehended, as per reports.