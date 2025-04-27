Ghaziabad horror: Imran had relationship with a Hindu woman, then started forcing her to bring her minor daughter, When she refused, Imran strangled the woman

Police has revealed that a woman’s body wrapped in a blanket was found in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, next to Delhi. The woman’s name was Krishna Devi and her lover Imran killed her. Krishna Devi, a mother of five children, had an illicit relationship with painter Imran. After the murder, Imran spent 24 hours with the dead body. Police recovered the stinking body two days after the murder.

After investigation, police took Imran into custody and interrogated him, then the truth was revealed. During interrogation, Imran told the police that Krishna Devi had come to his room on 22nd April 2025. Imran told Krishna to bring her minor daughter and take a room away from there and the three would live together. In fact, Imran was eyeing the woman’s daughter for a relationship as well.

Krishna Devi opposed this request from Imran. This angered Imran, who was addicted to drugs. He killed Krishna by strangulating her with a dupatta. After this, he wrapped the body in a blanket and tied it. He slept next to the body for the entire night. The next day when the landlord knocked on the door, he left the body and fled to Haridwar.

According to DCP Rural Surendra Nath Tiwari, on 24 April 2025, the body of a woman was found in a decomposed state in the house of Barkat Shah in Elaichipur of Tronica City police station area. The woman was identified as Krishna Devi, a resident of Harsh Vihar, Delhi.