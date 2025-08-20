On 20th August, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will move landmark bill, Constitution (103rd) Amendment Bill, in the Lok Sabha aimed at strengthening constitutional morality and ensuring clean governance. The proposals make it mandatory for a prime minister, chief minister or minister to step down if they remain under arrest or detention for thirty consecutive days in a case involving an offence punishable with five years or more in prison.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah to introduce in the Lok Sabha today the Constitution (103rd) Amendment Bill which proposes removal of PM, CM and State Ministers if they are arrested for more than 30 days in offences punishable with more than 5 yrs imprisonment.



The Bill is… pic.twitter.com/cnpqigi57G — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) August 20, 2025

The Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill will create a transparent framework under which ministers automatically lose office on the thirty-first day of custody. They may, however, return to office once released, thereby balancing fairness with accountability.

In the proposed bill, the Centre has underlined that elected representatives must be above suspicion, stressing that ministers facing grave charges cannot be allowed to erode public trust.