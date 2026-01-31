The government of India has responded to the mention of PM Narendra Modi’s name in an email in the Epstein Files, and has denied the claims made in it. The email by Jeffrey Epstein to one Jabor Y had talked about PM Modi’s Israel visit in July 2017, and claimed that PM Modi took advice.

Epstein also claimed that PM Modi danced and sang in Israel for Donald Trump. The email stated, “The Indian Prime minisiter modi took =dvice. and danced and sang in israel for the benef=t of the US president. they had met a few weeks ag=. . IT WORKED. !”

However, the Ministry of External Affairs has denied these allegations of PM Modi taking advice. In a statement, the ministry said that while it is true that PM Modi visited Israel in July 2017, the rest of the content is incorrect. The MEA stated, “We have seen reports of an email message from the so-called Epstein files that has a reference to the Prime Minister and his visit to Israel. Beyond the fact of the Prime Minister’s official visit to Israel in July 2017, the rest of the allusions in the email are little more than trashy ruminations by a convicted criminal, which deserve to be dismissed with the utmost contempt.”

Our statement to clarify certain reports ⬇️



🔗 https://t.co/WvcGHeA01D pic.twitter.com/thmZFcNWsM — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) January 31, 2026

MEA’s response came after Congress leader Pawan Khera posted the email on X and demanded clarification on the matter. He wrote, “That India’s PM could have a proximity to such a disgraced figure raises serious questions of judgment, transparency, and diplomatic propriety. It is now clear that the Prime Minister had a direct unexplained association with Jeffery Epstein whose infamous list of elite clients has wreaked havoc ever since the Epstein files began to be released. This inexcusable association between Epstein and Narendra Modi is a matter of national dignity and international reputation that demands immediate accountability from the Prime Minister himself.”

Khera than demanded that “the PM should clarify: 1. What was he taking Jeffery Epstein’s advice for? 2. To what benefit of the US President was he singing and dancing in Israel? 3. The message mentions – “IT WORKED!” So, what worked?”

Notably, the email text is cryptic and unclear. It is not clear what advice and by whom was referred in the email. It also seems to have suggested that PM Modi ‘danced and sang’ in Israel for Donald Trump, which defies logic because Trump was not present in Israel during PM Modi’s visit.

PM Narendra Modi had met Trump in June 2017 during his visit to the USA, and then he visited Israel in July 2017. Therefore, it was not possible for him to meet Trump in Israel at that time.

Epstein had sent the mail to Jabor Y, who have been identified as an influential Qatari contact who acted as an intermediary for Epstein in the Middle East. He served as a primary point of contact for Epstein to arrange meetings with Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, the former Prime Minister of Qatar. In one email, Epstein had asked him to cancel a scheduled meeting with the former PM.