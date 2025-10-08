Greta Thunberg and Global Sumud Flotilla pass off emaciated Israeli hostage in Hamas captivity as Palestinian detained by Israel

Greta Thunberg, the climate crusader turned activist for hire, shared the picture of an emaciated Israeli hostage in Hamas’s captivity, passing it off as a Palestinian prisoner in Israel’s detention being subjected to mistreatment. It is unknown whether it was embarrassing ignorance or deliberate mockery.

Greta Thunberg’s Instagram post made in collaboration with GSF Steering Committee member Yasemin Acar, and several other pro-Palestinian Global Sumud Flotilla ‘activists’, contained data and pictures of Palestinians in Israeli custody. The post’s motive was to highlight the alleged ‘suffering’ of these Palestinians at the hands of Israeli forces.

The post published on 7th October 2025, read, “The suffering of Palestinian prisoners is not a matter of opinion — it is a fact of cruelty and dehumanization. Humanity cannot be selective. Justice cannot have borders.”

One of the graphics, however, featured a picture of Evyatar David, an Israeli hostage in the captivity of Hamas in Gaza. The picture shows David in an emaciated state in a tunnel dug by the Palestinian Islamic terror group. This picture was taken from one of Hamas’s propaganda videos released earlier.

Netizens, however, were quick to call out the GSF activists and Greta Thunberg for using the picture and misery of an Israeli hostage to pass it off as that of Palestinians to villainise Israel. Yeela David, the sister of Evyatar David, condemned the use, rather, misuse of her brother’s picture and called Greta Thunberg “stupid”.

“You should make a [sic] research before you post things you don’t understand about. In the 6th slide you put a photo of an Israeli Hostage who Hamas starved on purpose. This is Evyatar David,” Yeela wrote.

In a subsequent comment Yeela David wrote, “Every minute you are not deleting the post, you are becoming a bigger joke.”

Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry of Israel also slammed GSF activists and said, “Ignorance blinded by hate is trending: Greta Thunberg posted about “Palestinian prisoners” using the image of Israeli hostage Evyatar David – starved, abused, and forced by Palestinian Hamas to dig his own grave.”

Greta Thunberg posted about “Palestinian prisoners” using the image of Israeli hostage Evyatar David – starved, abused, and forced by Palestinian Hamas to dig his own grave. pic.twitter.com/cR3EalgJks — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) October 7, 2025

Amidst mounting criticism, the publisher of the post question, deleted the graphic passing off the Israeli hostage as a Palestinian held by Israel.

This comes days after Israeli forces intercepted a pro-Palestine flotilla heading towards Gaza. The Israeli authorities diverted the Global Sumud Flotilla carrying Greta Thunberg, a climate crusader turned activist-on-demand, along with hundreds of ‘activists’. The flotilla was also carrying humanitarian aid, despite repeated warning by Israel not to violate the naval blockade.

Thunberg and 500 others onboard including some celebrities did not forget to play the victim card and claimed that t they had been “kidnapped and tortured”.

Bursting their propaganda, the Israeli authorities released a video showing Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg donning Kefiyah and pro-Palestine T-shirt in safe and sound condition.

Before this, Thunberg joined the Freedom Flotilla Coalition’s Madleen yacht to deliver aid to Gaza in June this year. The boat carrying Greta Thunberg and 11 other activists was intercepted by Israel and diverted from its path to Gaza.