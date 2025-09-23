A shocking incident has come to light from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, where Police Inspector Vanraj Manjaria passed away after contracting rabies from a scratch caused by his own pet dog. He was posted at the city control room.

According to media reports, the officer recently suffered a minor scratch from the animal’s nail. It later led to the fatal infection. He was admitted to KD Hospital where he succumbed during treatment. His sudden death has left his family and the entire police force in deep grief, with tributes pouring in from colleagues.

According to medical experts, rabies is a viral disease that can spread through the saliva of infected animals and can also be transmitted through scratches. They warn that ignoring symptoms or resorting to ineffective home remedies can prove dangerous. Health officials have stressed the importance of timely vaccination for both pets and humans in such cases, calling the inspector’s death a grim reminder of the need for awareness and prevention.