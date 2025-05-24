Gujarat: Health worker arrested for sharing information on BSF, Air Force with Pak spy

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested Sahdev Singh Gohil who was reportedly spying for Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and had been supplying sensitive information related to India.

Gujarat ATS SP K Siddharth said that Gohil, a multipurpose health worker from Kutch, was arrested for sharing sensitive information with a Pakistani agent. ATS had received inputs suggesting Gohil was passing on details related to the BSF and IAF. He was called for preliminary questioning on May 1 before his arrest on May 24.

Gohil was reportedly honey trapped by a female Pakistani agent asked him to share photos and videos of BSF and IAF sites – especially newly constructed or under-construction locations.

Gohil’s phone has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory, and a case has been registered under Sections 61 and 148 of the BNS against both Gohil and the Pakistani agent.