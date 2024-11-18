Gujarat: MBBS student dies after being made to stand 3 hours during ragging

In a tragic incident, an MBBS student died in Gujarat’s Dharpur Medical College after being forced to stand for several hours during ragging. First year student Anil Methaniya, died following ragging by senior students. Methaniya collapsed after being forced to stand for 3 hours and was rushed to the hospital, where he died. The incident took place on Sunday, November 18.

The family of Anil Methaniya is now demanding strict action to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future. According to them, all first-year students were attending an introductory session that night and were made to stand for three hours, after which Anil collapsed.

Meanwhile, the dean of the college, Hardik Shah, said that the exact cause of death will only be determined after the post-mortem report.