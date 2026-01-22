Gujarat: Usama abducts minor Hindu girl in Valsad, police initiate probe after registering FIR

A complaint has been lodged concerning the abduction of an underage Hindu girl in Valsad of South Gujarat. The father has blamed Usama Bakhtiyan in his submission to the Dharampur police station. The police have initiated a case and commenced an investigation. The incident took place in a Dharampur village.

The man stated that his 17-year-old daughter has been missing since 19th January (Monday) and her location remains unknown. He discovered that she had been in touch with the Muslim youth, who also resides in Dharampur, two days prior. The father visited his house to inquire and found that he was also absent. The Hindu family eventually decided to visit the police station following an extensive search for the pair without any success. The father charged that Usama kidnapped the minor after luring her with the promise of marriage.

The authorities have launched a case under sections 137(2) (kidnapping) and 87 (kidnapping a woman under the pretence of marriage) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in addition to pertinent sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and have begun further probe.

Meanwhile, the family also met with the Valsad District Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) to request action. Hindu outfits have also joined them in their appeal. Given the gravity of the situation, the official has deployed police teams from the Valsad Local Crime Branch. They are currently reviewing CCTV footage from major roads and highways. Furthermore, the social media accounts and mobile phone locations of the accused are being monitored.

Image via OpIndia Gujarati

DySP informed the media that the primary objective of the police is to locate the girl and ensure her safe return to her family. A case has been filed against the accused and measures are going to be taken to guarantee that a strong chargesheet is prepared.