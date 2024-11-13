Gurugram University cancels talk on ‘Palestinian Struggle’ by JNU ‘professor’ Zoya Hasan

A university in Gurugram has cancelled a talk on ‘Palestinian Struggle’ by JNU ‘professor’ Zoya Hasan, left-leaning propaganda outlet The Wire reported on Wednesday (November 13).

Hasan was supposed to deliver a talk ‘Palestinian Struggle for Equal Rights: India & Global Response’ on November 12 following an invite by the Department of Political Science and Public Policy of Gurugram University.

However, the issue sparked controversy after many voiced concern that the event could be used to encourage pro-Hamas sentiments and paint the terror outfit as a victim of Israel’s military response.

Haryana govt affiliated Gurugram university arranged a lecture on "Palestinian Struggle" by Prof Zoya Hasan from JNU who has been Rockefeller fellow, & Ford associate.



It is notable to mention that pro-Hamas sympathisers often exploit talk programmes and university events to whip up anti-Israel sentiments and project Palestinians living in Gaza as the victims of atrocities perpetrated by the Jewish nation. “Such talk events invariably end up rationalising the stranglehold of Hamas over the citizens of Gaza and their nefarious activities against Israel, driven by their Islamic supremacism,” a professor at Mumbai University said seeking anonymity for fear of being ostracised by the left intelligentsia, who still hold sway in academic circles around the country.

However, over recent months, various institutions nationwide have shown determination to prevent their campuses from being used to incite hatred against Jews, particularly following Israel’s response to Hamas and later, Hezbollah.

Earlier in October, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) cancelled three seminars, each scheduled to feature the Iranian, Palestinian, and Lebanese Ambassadors to India. Last year, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay cancelled a planned lecture by Achin Vanaik titled “Israel-Palestine: The Historical Context.”

It is worth mentioning that Israel has been the subject of a malicious campaign after it retaliated against the gruesome October 7 attacks, when scores of Hamas terrorists from Gaza raided the bordering villages of the Jewish nation in what appeared like a synchronised terror attack, killing over 1,200 Israelis and taking over 200 captives.



