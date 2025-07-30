On 27th July, a woman in Gurugram sustained serious injuries after being attacked by a pet Husky while out on a morning walk near Golf Course Road. The incident was caught on CCTV, has sparked outrage on social media and prompted police action.

The victim was accompanied by two others and walking along the sidepath at around 7 AM. A woman with her Husky approached from the opposite direction. The dog suddenly attacked the woman without any provocation. The woman fell on the road and the dog bit her arm.

Beware of dogs. Even pets can become violent. This video is from Gurugram upscale society #Gurugram #Dogs #Pets pic.twitter.com/hbD11ylHmo — Haryana Affairs (@AffairsHaryana) July 29, 2025

Bystanders, including those who were accompanying her, rushed to help as the dog’s owner struggled to control the aggressive animal. It took several seconds before the dog was restrained and the injured woman could be removed from the scene.

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital with deep injuries to her hand. The Gurugram Police have launched an investigation based on the viral CCTV footage.

