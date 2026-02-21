Gwalior shocker: Faizan Khan lures teen with marriage vows, rapes her on hospital roof, arrested

A shocking case of brutality against a minor girl student has come to light in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. The accused, Faizan Khan, lured the girl with promises of marriage, abducted her, and, after evading police across three states, raped the victim on the roof of a hospital.

The Bahodapur police traced his location, arrested the accused, and rescued the minor from his clutches. A case has been registered against the accused under sections for kidnapping and rape. According to the police, the 16-year-old girl from Islampura went missing on February 16. The accused Faizan Khan first took her to Dholpur and then to Mathura.

Police teams were continuously pursuing him. Fearing capture, the accused returned to Gwalior. Faizan Khan chose the roof of Kamla Raja Hospital (KRH) to spend the night. He hid there posing as a patient’s attendant and committed the wrongdoing with the girl. The police finally surrounded and caught him near Lakshmiganj. The victim stated that the accused was keeping her with him by threatening and intimidating her.