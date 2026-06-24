A public spat has erupted between Elon Musk and Democratic Congressman Rohit “Ro” Khanna over the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and wealth taxes. Khanna referenced a study published in “The Lancet” and attributed the potential deaths of millions of kids globally to his involvement in the Trump administration.

Afterwards, a series of fiery exchange took place between the two as Musk labelled him “Ro the Robber,” insinuating that he profits inappropriately from the stock market. He warned that it was “time to sue this liar” for spreading misinformation and firmly rubbished the Khanna’s remarks.

Ro the Robber https://t.co/uUZlUjpEj9 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 22, 2026

Musk, the world’s richest man, who ran the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in the first few months of the new Trump administration to check unnecessary spending, refuted Khanna’s allegations and stated, “All DOGE required was contact information of the recipients to confirm that funding was not fraudulent. No validated medical funding was stopped.” He mentioned that the State Department currently supervises anything that appeared to be valid life-saving funding and added, “If anyone had actually died as a result of DOGE, their names would be worldwide headline news.”

He also emphasised the dubious history of the federal agency and wrote, “On the other hand, USAID did help fund the Wuhan Virology Institute, which caused the deaths of millions, and the revolution that started the Russia-Ukraine war.”

All DOGE required was contact information of the recipients to confirm that funding was not fraudulent. No validated medical funding was stopped.



Anything that appeared to be legitimate lifesaving funding continued and is now administered by the State Department.



If anyone had… https://t.co/xkaUhLxPiQ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 23, 2026

Musk reiterated, “The standard applied by DOGE was very simple and easy: Provide contact information for the recipients of aid, so that we can confirm it is not fraudulent.” He accused that this monetary assistance was, in fact, “being sent to corrupt politicians under the guise of aid” and declared that “liars and stock insider traders” such as “Ro the Robber” should be incarcerated.

The standard applied by DOGE was very simple and easy:



Provide contact information for the recipients of aid, so that we can confirm it is not fraudulent.



The reality is that money was being sent to corrupt politicians under the guise of aid! Liars and stock insider traders… https://t.co/AonwfFjxf2 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 22, 2026

The Tesla CEO similarly outlined, “All DOGE did was require contact with the aid recipients to confirm that funds were being used legitimately. Anything less than this is insane.” He pointed out that the Justice Department has charged many individuals from USAID with “stealing money” and stressed that “they pled guilty.”

Absolutely. This is a total lie.



All DOGE did was require contact with the aid recipients to confirm that funds were being used legitimately. Anything less than this is insane!



Multiple people from USAID have been charged by the Justice Department with stealing money.… https://t.co/a6IyHi7mNI — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 22, 2026

“Four men, including a government contracting officer for the USAID and three owners and presidents of companies, have pleaded guilty for their roles in a decade-long bribery scheme involving at least 14 prime contracts worth over $550 million in US taxpayer dollars,” divulged US Department of Justice in 2025.

“I do believe once we take power, there has to be accountability. There needs to be accountability for Elon Musk. You know, they’re celebrating that he created 4,400 millionaires, but they don’t talk about the 4.5 million children around the world who he possibly sentenced to death by dismantling USAID. He needs to answer for that. He needs to be subpoenaed. He needs to face an investigation. He needs to answer for what he did with DOGE,” Khanna had targeted the billionaire entrepreneur during a conversation with host Jennifer Welch at “IHIP News” podcast on 20th June (Saturday).

“The world’s richest person has spent all day tweeting, going after me. Why? Because I cited an academic study that his DOGE cuts may lead to the deaths of millions of children overseas. You know, Elon, I thought you were a free-speech guy. Why not debate me on these issues instead of threatening lawfare? You’re not going to be able to intimidate me,” Khanna later challenged in a video amid Musk’s rebuttals.

.@elonmusk let's debate. You game?



I am for free speech, not lawfare. pic.twitter.com/gThLggxiOW — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) June 22, 2026

USAID was known as the biggest foreign aid agency in the world. However, it was shut down during President Donald Trump’s second term due to multiple grave accusations including fraud and regime change plots. Later, the US State Department absorbed much of its remaining operations.

USAID’s intervention in the name of supporting democracy and providing help

Samantha Power, who was the US Ambassador to the United Nations, after which she was appointed as the administrator of the USAID, conveyed, “We are establishing the Partnerships for Democracy fund and using our alliances and convening power to support the locally led ambitions of pro-democratic movements and governments,” in June 2022 at an official event.

She informed that a “Coalition for Securing Election Integrity” was formed which involved both governmental and nongovernmental organisations to “set norms for what constitutes a free and fair election.” She unveiled, “We’ll draw from our new Defending Democratic Elections Fund to help strategically important elections meet these agreed standards throughout the election cycle.”

Power announced the establishment “of an insurance fund for investigative journalists called Reporters Mutual” to “defend journalists and media organisations from legal harassment.” She expressed that earlier the work concentrated on instructing these journalists in investigative methods, acquiring evidence and factchecking to assist their probes within the country. However, the regional program has been introduced for cross-border collaboration among journalists.

Democrats aren’t going after Elon Musk because of “dying children.” They are pissed off that DOGE cut their USAID slush fund used to manipulate information and tilt elections in our country and foreign countries.



Notice the pattern? Since the 2025 USAID cuts, 7 conservative… https://t.co/4USA3qK3p6 pic.twitter.com/3CedpEnpAp — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) June 23, 2026

Power’s statements reflect an acknowledgement of the critical USAID role in deploying a wide range of tactics to sway elections in their favour, particularly those deemed “strategically important.” They founded a committee to determine what qualifies as a free and fair election, which implies that the process would only be recognised as such if it aligned with their self-serving criteria and not otherwise. People were even trained to promote certain narratives that supported this overt interference, masquerading as investigative journalism and fact-checking.

“Notice the pattern? Since the 2025 USAID cuts, 7 conservative candidates swept presidential elections across Latin America: Ecuador, Bolivia, Honduras, Chile, Costa Rica, Colombia, and Peru. If USAID was still in place, Lula most likely wouldn’t have won in Brazil”, a popular X handle posted.

According to Wikileaks, nearly half a billion dollars were transmitted via the international media non-governmental organisation, Internews Network. USAID contributed to media outlets in over 30 nations. It financed training and resources for about 6,200 journalists as early as 2003, backed 707 non-state news groups and aided 279 civil society entities. Jeanne Bourgault who is the President and CEO of Internews spent 6 years with USAID before she made the switch.

The disclosers were made in a deleted fact sheet of the agency that exposed the scale of direct American involvement in global media systems over the previous 20 years. Additional leaked data unveiled that Internews collaborated with 4,291 media platforms, generating 4,799 hours of programming in a single year and reaching an estimated 778 million people. It reportedly pushed for media control and covert censorship.

Similarly, USAID reportedly funded and trained thousands of attorneys, judges and election workers. It also carried out surveys that cast doubt on the validity of elections, released reports alleging fraud and took part in supervising fresh elections both domestically and internationally.

From virus to regime change: US, USAID breeds and nurtures havoc around the world

USAID awarded the EcoHealth Alliance more than $1 million between 2009 and 2019 which was used for research on bat coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. “It is deeply disturbing that American taxpayers footed the bill for over $1 million to support dangerous and potentially deadly research at the WIV, a laboratory run by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and tied to military biological research. I thank my colleagues for including my amendment to end the flow of federal dollars to the WIV,” stated Congressman Guy Reschenthaler in 2021.

Moreover, Tulsi Gabbard, the former US director of national intelligence (DNI), recently shared a collection of declassified documents about Covid-19’s origins and Chief Medical Advisor to President Joe Biden, Dr Anthony Fauci, exposing “years of lies, censorship and cover-ups.”

“I’m releasing never-before-seen communications and documents exposing how Dr Fauci provided millions in US taxpayer dollars to fund dangerous gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab, worked with politicised elements within the Intelligence Community to suppress the truth about his actions and hide the virus’s lab-leak origins, and lied to Congress while under oath in 2024. It’s time you know the truth,” she asserted.

Looking back, it is staggering the lengths to which Fauci and his EcoHealth Alliance associate Peter Daszak went to dismiss any reports linking them to Wuhan and labelled anyone who mentioned that as a liar and a fake news peddler



We had reported: https://t.co/2wrJT8gK97 pic.twitter.com/o8DXm6aGID — OpIndia.com (@OpIndia_com) June 22, 2026

Gabbard recounted that the pandemic “caused tremendous hardship and pain for millions of our fellow Americans and for countless people around the world.” She underscored, “The tactics used to hide the truth are straight from the deep state playbook: politicised self-serving leaders like Dr Fauci covered up their own wrongdoing and abuses of power, manipulated intelligence, lied to Congress and undermined a duly elected President by restricting his access to vital facts needed to keep the country safe.”

OpIndia had extensively covered Dr Fauci’s claims and the suppression of legitimate concerns regarding coronavirus origins and research at the hands of the administration under his influence. It is notable here that US government documents have shown that it was US government funding that was carrying out gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China.

The installation of puppet governments that adhere to the directives of Washington has been a longstanding and ambitious project of the US and its agencies, including USAID. These dangerous and violent schemes have manifested numerous times in different parts worldwide, including the regime change operation in Ukraine.

A leaked cable obtained by Drop Site News reinforced concerns that Khan’s government was toppled in 2022 due to American support. It drew a link between US disapproval of his policy on Russia and the internal no-confidence vote that removed him from office. Additionally, it recorded a direct signal that Washington would “forgive everything” if Khan were replaced.

American diplomat and Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) asset Victoria Nuland, who partnered closely with USAID has often been reported as the mastermind of the regime change in Ukraine. She and the late US Senator John McCain fuelled and frequently participated in demonstrations in Ukraine that eventually evolved into the violent Euromaidan revolution, which claimed the lives of over 100 protestors and 13 police officers.

This movement pressured President Viktor Yanukovych, who was democratically elected in 2010 to flee because he had refused to sign Association Agreement and Free Trade deal with the European Union. He refused to join the EU and opted to seek closer ties with Russia alongside a $15 billion bailout. However, neither the US nor its friends were pleased with his choice and orchestrated the uprising.

Nuland was a major motivator for the agitation and guided the selection of the post-revolution authorities. These actions of the United States and its Western allies in the backyard of Russia raised heckles in Moscow and ultimately set off the ongoing conflict in the region.

Bangladesh’s former home minister, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal also outlined the involvement of the CIA in the downfall of Sheikh Hasina government in 2024. Interestingly, Nuland’s name had come to light in association with this conspiracy as well.

Conclusion

From Asia to the Arab states and Europe, the United States has been proactive in subverting and uprooting governments under the guise of advancing democracy, despite their actual intentions being completely disconnected from their claims. The nation has employed both violent and diplomatic strategies, including protests and coups.

USAID was one such agency that was at the forefront in pursuing these nefarious goals. Nevertheless, the repercussions of its wicked aims also affected American citizens. These alarming activities have been extensively documented and exposed, which also encompassed massive corruption, resulting in the Trump administration’s decision to disband it.