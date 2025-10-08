Madhya Pradesh High Court advocate and former president of the MP High Court Bar Association, Anil Mishra, arrived at the Crime Branch police station located at the office of the Superintendent of Police, Gwalior, on Tuesday (7th October) to surrender after he allegedly made certain controversial remarks about Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar.

I've reached the Superintendent of Police office, Gwalior, to address the ongoing issues. Ready to face and fight! #LegalBattle #SavarnaRights pic.twitter.com/7yybrEv7Kl — Adv. Anil Mishra (@Adv_Anil_Mishra) October 7, 2025

Advocate Mishra was accompanied by his supporters to be arrested, however, the police did not arrest him. He said that the case filed against him is false, and has come to the police station to get arrested. But Additional SP Jayraj Kuber said that since the case is still under investigation, there’s no need for an arrest at present.

What a roar indeed! @Adv_Anil_Mishra's bold visit to the SP Office in Gwalior today amid the fresh FIR controversy. Surrounded by police personnel, he walked in unchallenged—none dared touch him—and now he's heading back to his office like it's just another day. @GwaliorBreaking pic.twitter.com/GVmQJjurXK — Adv. Akram Khan (@AdvAkramK) October 7, 2025

Before reaching the Crime Branch Office, Mishra had posted a message on X, announcing that he would be surrendering at the police station in response to the FIR filed against him, which he termed as a “blatant abuse of the process of law”.

In full faith of the rule of law and the fairness of our judicial system, I am voluntarily approaching today at 02:00 PM in the office of the Superintendent of Police, District Gwalior, in connection with the FIR recently registered against me.

Let it be placed on record that the… — Adv. Anil Mishra (@Adv_Anil_Mishra) October 7, 2025

An FIR was registered against Mishra on Monday (6th October) after a video of him surfaced on WhatsApp in which he allegedly referred to Dr Ambedkar as a “dirty man” and a “British agent” and avowed to eliminate his name. The FIR was filed under Sections 223, 353(2) and 196(1) of the BNS.

I'm delighted to accept this FIR—it was anticipated. But let me be clear: I'm not afraid, and I stand by every word I said. By targeting me, they've only invited the unity of Savarnas against the terror of Ambedkarite extremism. I'll continue to fight for our rights, ready to… pic.twitter.com/IKKNWwD8rv — Adv. Anil Mishra (@Adv_Anil_Mishra) October 6, 2025

Commenting on the FIR against him, Mishra said that he was not afraid and stood by every word he said. He added that he would continue to fight against “Ambedkarite extremism”. “I’m delighted to accept this FIR—it was anticipated. But let me be clear: I’m not afraid, and I stand by every word I said. By targeting me, they’ve only invited the unity of Savarnas against the terror of Ambedkarite extremism. I’ll continue to fight for our rights, ready to face all consequences—even if they register 100 more FIRs. Nothing to worry—our struggle is just beginning! Though the word “गंदा आदमी” doesn’t attract any section of BNS, their actions only fuel our resolve,” Advocate Mishra wrote on X on 6th October.