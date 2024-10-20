Sunday, October 20, 2024

H1B Visa issue thing of the past: Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal 

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal has announced that issues around H1B Visa for Indian professionals looking to work in United States of America is a thing of the past. He also emphasised that the H-1B visa will no longer be part of international dialogues, marking a significant shift in India’s economic strategy.

Goyal’s statement came during a meeting at Vanijya Bhavan in New Delhi, where he outlined India’s focus on building strategic partnerships beyond traditional visa-related topics.

Notably, Piyush Goyal had recently visited USA, where he met CEOs of various American companies. He met around 30 key business heads during his visit there.

