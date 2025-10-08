Celebrity hairstylist Jawed Habib and his son have been booked by the Sambhal police in connection with cases of cryptocurrency related financial fraud. The police have registered 20 cases against Habib and his son, Anas Habib, for committing financial fraud worth crores with several people through a fraudulent investment scheme. Habib’s wife, who is reportedly the founder of the company, has also been implicated in the case following a police investigation.

Speaking to the media on the matter, Sambhal SP KK Bishnoi said that Habib, his son, and another person, Saifullah, took money from several people from Sambhal by promising them lucrative returns in cryptocurrency Bitcoin through Binance. “They took ₹5-7 lakh from different people in Sambhal on the fake promise that they would invest the amount in Bitcoin. The accused told the victims that they would get around 50% to 75% annual returns on their money,” said SP Bishnoi.

The victims grew suspicious when they did not get any returns for over two years and decided to inform the police. So far, 35 people have approached the police alleging financial fraud by the accused. The police have urged others who have been defrauded by the accused to come forward. The first complaint was registered at Raysatti police station after which 19 other cases were also filed.

#WATCH संभल, उत्तर प्रदेश: हेयर स्टाइलिस्ट जावेद हबीब के खिलाफ संभल में दर्ज FIR पर SP कृष्ण कुमार बिश्नोई ने कहा, "संभल में अपराध और अपराधियों पर अंकुश लगाने के अनुक्रम में कुल 20 मुकदमे एक वित्तीय धोखाधड़ी करने वाले जावेद हबीब और उनके पुत्र सहित 3 लोगों के खिलाफ मुकदमा पंजीकृत… pic.twitter.com/zNUGwE4KQM — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) October 7, 2025

The victims produced a brochure before the police, which belonged to a company named Follicle Global. The victims were lured to invest in the said company. The police said that Habib and his son visited Sambhal’s Sarayateen area in 2023 to attend an event organised under the banner of FLC at Royal Palace Venkat Hall. Around 150 participants in the event were lured to invest in Bitcoin and Binance for lucrative returns. The police have assured that strict action will be taken against the accused and the victims’ money will be recovered. Lookout notices have reportedly been issued against Habib and his family to prevent them from leaving the country.

Habib’s advocate, Pawan Kumar, has, however, said that no FIRs have been registered in Habib’s name. He said that Habib regularly attends hair and makeup seminars across the country and attended one such seminar in Sambhal as a chief guest.

#WATCH | Lucknow, UP: Pawan Kumar, Advocate of hair stylist Jawed Habib, says, "There have been no FIRs registered in the name of Jawed Habib. We have no direct involvement in them… Jawed Habib regularly conducts hair and makeup seminars across India, and one such seminar was… https://t.co/CrFz7du18y pic.twitter.com/l4O8QWyAyT — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2025

Kumar said that Habib has no financial relationship with the said company. He added that in January 2023, the hairstylist issued a public clarification denying any association with Follicle Global Company.