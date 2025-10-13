On 12th October, Saleh al-Jafarawi, a social media influencer associated with Hamas and popularly known as “Mr FAFO”, has reportedly been killed during armed clashes between Hamas terrorists and local militias in Gaza City. Social media posts showed a video of his body, with Al-Aqsa TV confirming his death in the Sabra neighbourhood.

Footage from Mr. FAFO's funeral just minutes ago.

His fans, of course, dressed him in his press vest – heaven forbid anyone think he was a propagandist or anything like that.



May his memory be blessed – big time.

According to media reports, Mr FAFO was shot in the head by an anti-Hamas militia while he was trying to cover the clash. He had gained global recognition for his videos during the Israel-Hamas war. Initially, he posted videos praising Hamas’s rocket attacks on Israel. However, after Israel started its military campaign against Hamas, his videos became filled with anti-Israel propaganda. The shift drew widespread ridicule online.

Furthermore, he was accused on social media of misusing donations he had collected for Gaza residents. Interestingly, Mr FAFO had “died” several times before and reappeared in videos from hospital beds in different roles, making the current reports of his death suspicious.

The latest violence reportedly erupted between Hamas’s internal security forces and the Doghmush clan, a powerful local militia. Several senior Hamas operatives, including the son of Bassem Naim from Hamas’s political bureau, were also said to have been killed.

Israeli defence officials expressed concern over Hamas’s quick resurgence and its internal battles with rival militias. They have warned that the ongoing infighting has highlighted the instability in post-war Gaza and the uncertain future of Hamas’s authority in the region.