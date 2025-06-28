A horrifying incident unfolded on Friday in Hapur’s Sikander Gate area when two minor girls, aged just 6 and 8, were allegedly molested by two middle-aged men while playing near a water tank. According to reports, the accused lured the unsuspecting children under false pretences and tried to sexually assault them.

An alert eyewitness secretly filmed the despicable act and immediately raised an alarm, drawing the attention of nearby residents. Outraged by the brazen abuse, locals swiftly intervened, rescuing the children and chasing down the accused. The mob thrashed the men, aged between 45 and 50, before handing them over to the police. They have been reportedly identified as Mohammed Ayyub and Inam Ilahi.

TERRIBLE NEWS 🚨 हापुड़ में 6 और 8 साल की बच्ची का यौन उत्पीड़न किया गया.



दो उम्रदराज शैतानों ने बच्चियों को झूला झुलाने और चॉकलेट दिलाने के बहाने से पार्किंग स्थल पर ले जाकर यौन शोषण किया.



वीडियो में साफ नजर आ रहा है, कार के बगल में बैठा हुआ शख्स बच्ची को जबरन किस कर रहा है.… pic.twitter.com/bG1BmdAP0k — Kranti Kumar (@KraantiKumar) June 27, 2025

Both accused, residents of the Kotla Mewatiyaan area, are now in police custody. City Kotwali police station’s SHO Munish Pratap Singh confirmed the arrests and stated that a formal FIR has been registered based on the complaint from the victims’ families. The police have launched a detailed investigation and assured strict legal action.

The incident has reignited concerns over children’s ety and sparked demands for strict punishment for the accused. Investigation is currently underway.