Holy city of Haridwar to be butcher-free: Read how legal butcher shops are being relocated, illegal ones being shut down

All butcher shops operating within the Haridwar municipal area will soon be either relocated or shut down as authorities start implementing the order passed by the Haridwar Municipal Corporation in 2024. Currently, about 100 butcher shops operate within the municipality’s limits. The ones with a legal permit are being relocated while the illegal ones are being shut down.

Reports indicate that only a handful of the butcher shops have a valid license. The rest of the city, beyond Jwalapur and Jagjeetpur, where most of the butchers are, the city is a dry zone – where the sale of meat, alcohol, etc is prohibited.

Outside the restricted zone, non-vegetarian food would still be available, however, the entire city would not have butcher shops any longer.

Haridwar municipal commissioner Nandan Kumar told the Times of India that so far, 60 shops have been built in Sarai village, and those with a valid license would be moved to those areas. Those who run the butcher shop illegally would be shut down. Kumar told the Times of India that the move would help ensure a sanitary environment in the city and also help curb the stray dog menace in the city.