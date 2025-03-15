A daylight murder shocked Haryana’s Sonipat where BJP leader Surendra Jawahar was fatally shot by his neighbour inside a shop on Friday night following a land dispute. The accused, identified as Monu, fired at least two bullets at Mr Jawahar before fleeing, news reports said.

The incident occurred around 9:30 pm and was captured on CCTV footage, which shows Monu pushing Mr Jawahar into a shop and pointing a gun at his head. In the video, Mr. Jawahar can be heard shouting “Maar diya maar diya” (He’s killed me). Despite attempts by two to three people to intervene, Monu fired the shots and escaped.

The CCTV footage has since gone viral on the internet.

Mr Jawahar died on the spot, and police arrested the accused on Saturday morning. Preliminary investigations revealed that the dispute stemmed from land Mr. Jawahar had purchased from Monu’s uncle and aunt. Monu had repeatedly warned him not to enter the property, and when Mr Jawahar visited the site to resolve the matter, Monu, in a fit of rage, chased and shot him.

“Yesterday, we received reports of gunfire in Jawahar village, where Surendra Jawahar was shot and killed over a land dispute,” a senior police officer stated. The BJP leader’s body has been sent for post-mortem, and the accused is being interrogated, officials confirmed.