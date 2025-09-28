A police team investigating theft of vehicles was attacked in Nuh in Haryana, injuring several cops and damaging several police vehicles. The villages pelted stones on the police team, and also fired in the air. The incident took place in Indana village in Nuh district on Saturday night.

When the police team reached the village and detained a female suspect, the villagers started to attack the police team. They attacked the police team using stones, and also fired in the air. Additional forces were called to the village, after which police detained several people for the attack.

A total of 13 people have been arrested, including 3 women. FIR has been registered in the case. Police forces have been deployed in the village to prevent any escalation of violation.

The police team was investigating the case of a racket that brings cars on rent to the village, and then forges documents to sell the vehicles. Most of the vehicles are brought from Punjab to the Indana village, where the cars are sold fake names and documents.

Punhana DSP Jitendra Rana said that multiple FIRs are already registered in the theft cases, and yesterday the police got information that three people in the village have brought such a car, and if the village is raided, they can be caught and the stolen car can be recovered. Accordingly, a joint team of Tawadu and Punhana CIA launched a raid.

Jitendra Rana, DSP Punhana says, "The operation was linked to a vehicle brought from Punjab and sold under fake names and documents. A joint raid was conducted by the Tawadu and Punhana CIA staff. The accused have been identified as Azad, Shahid, and…"

However, the police team came under attack when they reached the village for the raid. As soon as the police team arrived at the home of the main accused Azad, who is a former district councilor of the Indana village, he opened fire. While Azad fled immediately, others in the house including women assaulted and abused the police team.

In no time a large crowd gathered at the place, and started pelting stones on the police team. During this time, some from the crowd also fired shots in the air.

Around five police personnel were injured in the attack. Several vehicles of the police team were also damaged.

After additional police forces arrived, 13 people were arrested for the attack. Three women were presented before the court and they have been sent to jail. Ten detained male suspects are being presented in court today. The arrested persons were have been identified as Shaukeen, Yunus, Javed, Nasir, Hafiz, Rihan, Mushtaq, Ajahruddin, Yusuf, Wazid, Naaima, Shaheena and Nazma.

During the raid, police also recovered a pistol and five cartridges from the scene. The main accused, former district councillor Azad, remains absconding, and multiple police teams have been formed to arrest him. The DSP said that the rest of the accused will be arrested soon. Raids are taking place in and around the area to arrest the rest of those involved in the attack.

Police have registered a case under section 190 (Unlawful assembly), 115 (Voluntarily causing hurt), 121 (Causing hurt to a public servant), 132 (Assault or criminal force on a public servant), 221 (Obstructing a public servant), 109 (Attempt to murder), and 323 (Dishonest or fraudulent removal of property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Bichhaur police station.