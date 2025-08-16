Heavy rains and floods ravage Pakistan: Death toll rises to 307, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa worst hit

Heavy rains and flash floods have wreaked havoc in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region, leaving a trail of devastation. As of Saturday morning, August 16, 2025, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) confirmed 307 deaths, with many more still missing. The situation has been worsening for the past two days as torrential downpours lashed northwestern Pakistan.

The worst-hit area is Buner district, where 184 lives have been lost and vast damage has been reported to homes, roads, and standing crops. At least 93 bodies have been recovered so far. In Shangla district, the collapse of several buildings claimed another 34 lives. Officials fear the rains could continue until August 21, raising concerns that the crisis may deepen further.

Rescue and relief operations are underway, with both the government and the army working together. Medical camps have been set up for flood victims, while food and drinking water are being distributed to displaced families. Roads blocked by debris are being cleared with heavy machinery. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has convened an emergency meeting and ordered the release of emergency funds.