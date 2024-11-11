US: Viral video shows Hillary Clinton conceding ‘loss of total control’ without censorship on social media

Days after Donald Trump won the US Presidential election race, a video of Democrat Hillary Clinton advocating censorship of social media to prevent loss of ‘total control’ has gone viral on social media.

The video is a snippet from an interview of the former Secretary of State with the Cable News Network (CNN), which was aired on 5th October 2024.

In the viral video, Hillary Clinton could be heard saying, “If the platforms, whether it is Facebook or X (formerly Twitter) or Instagram or TikTok or whatever they are, if they don’t moderate and monitor the content, we lose total control.”

Hillary Clinton: "We lose total control" if social media stops censoring content.



Turns out, she was right.

pic.twitter.com/hFiEBUOHma — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 9, 2024

She further added, “It’s not just the social and psychological effects, it’s real harm.”

Although Hillary Clinton made the remarks in the context of her new memoir ‘Something Lost, Something Gained’ and the effects of social media on children, political commentators noted the overarching emphasis on social media censorship to take control.

Her contentious comments came a month before the 2024 US Presidential elections, where the issue of free speech and the need to prevent government-backed censorship by social media giants took centre stage.