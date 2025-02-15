Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has filed a criminal defamation case against Congress leader Manoj Chauhan for allegations that the CM has investments in Dubai and Singapore. Manoj Chauhan is Secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and the Congress party’s Assam Co-Incharge. The case was filed on Thursday at the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court of Kamrup Metro in Guwahati.

During a press conference on 11 February, Manoj Chauhan had alleged that Himanta Biswa Sarma has invested in malls in hotels in Dubai and Singapore. He had said, “Sarma had invested money in shopping malls and hotel businesses in Dubai and Singapore”.

Chauhan had said, “Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma has set up syndicates in coal, sand, stone and sugarcane and collects 40 per cent of the money himself to continue his business abroad. For this reason, the Chief Minister frequently visits Dubai and Singapore.”

The CM’s office has denied the allegations, calling them unfounded and unsubstantiated. A statement issued by the state govt said that the court has summoned Chauhan to appear before it on 17th March. It said that following CM Sarma’s petition, the court has registered the case under CR 78/2025 and issued a pre-cognizance notice to the AICC Secretary.

It added that the chief minister has also decided to file a civil defamation suit against the Congress leader.